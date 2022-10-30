All the latest Millwall news: Saville selection call explained, Rowett offers thoughts on defeat

Millwall would have been hoping to extend their winning run in the Championship to five games in their clash with Huddersfield Town yesterday.

However, the Lions were unable to deliver the goods in an attacking sense at the John Smith’s Stadium as the Terriers clinched all three points.

Yuta Nakayama scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game as his long-range effort curled inside the post.

Huddersfield pushed for another goal following this strike as Millwall goalkeeper George Long made several saves.

Tyler Burey was denied by Lee Nicholls in the closing stages of this fixture as Huddersfield held on to seal victory.

Here, we have decided to take a look at all of the latest Millwall news following the club’s clash with the Terriers…

Gary Rowett explains George Saville selection call

After missing last weekend’s clash with West Bromwich Albion due to illness, George Saville made his return to Millwall’s match-day squad for yesterday’s game.

However, instead of bringing the midfielder on during this fixture, Rowett left Saville on the bench.

Given that the 29-year-old has made 14 league appearances this season, the decision not to utilise came as somewhat of a surprise.

Rowett explained his reasoning behind not deploying Saville after the game.

Speaking to London News Online about Saville, the Millwall boss said: “It was nothing to do with Sav.

“There’s a good chance that he’ll come into the team for the next couple of games, or one of the next couple of games certainly.

“Shacks [Jamie Shackleton] had done well enough in the previous game, and Billy, to stay in the team.

“We spoke about working hard to keep the shirt.

“At the end, I just felt as though we needed something to unlock the game with a bit of quality.”

Rowett offers thoughts on his side’s lack of attacking threat against the Terriers

After the game, Rowett decided to offer his thoughts on Millwall’s defeat to Huddersfield.

The 48-year-old lamented his side’s inability to provide an attacking threat in this fixture as the Lions only registered one shot on target.

In contrast, Huddersfield had 14 attempts on goal on Saturday, five of which were on target.

Speaking to Southwark News following this fixture, Rowett said: “We must’ve had about 30 chances to put balls into good areas today and we didn’t do it.

“Crosses keep going into the keeper’s hands, we went too direct in the last 10 minutes, we just kept putting it into the keeper’s hands again.

“It was just that little moment when you’re expecting a little bit more in the attacking third from your team.

“It was one of those games where we couldn’t quite make it happen today.

“I think you have to accept that.

“I could be really greedy and have a go at the players for not doing it properly.

“I think they tried, we just haven’t performed in the same way that we have in the last five games.”