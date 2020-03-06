All the latest Millwall injury news right here ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Millwall are back in Championship action later this evening, as the Lions make the trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

Gary Rowett’s side will be keen to get back to ways, after two draws and a defeat from their last three league games.

Last time out, the Lions came up against Bristol City at The Den, in a match that ended in a 1-1 stalemate. That result saw Millwall’s poor recent run of form continue.

The SE16 side have won just one of their last eight league games.

Although promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest will be a tricky proposition for Millwall, Rowett’s side will be buoyed knowing that they have not tasted defeat to the Reds in their last four meetings against them.

December’s match between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw at The Den, with Aiden O’Brien’s strike in stoppage time securing a point for the Lions.

Ahead of the big game, we bring you up to date with all the latest Millwall injury news.

It has been confirmed that Ben Thompson will definitely miss out this evening, despite recently returning to training.

First-team coach Adam Barrett told News at Den that midfielder Shaun Williams could be in contention to feature.

The midfielder is back in full training after recovering from a hip injury. However, the likelihood is that the 33-year-old will still be assessed prior to kick-off.

A late call is also expected to be made on Ryan Leonard, who has been suffering with a hamstring injury.

Frank Fielding remains the only long-term absentee for the Lions.