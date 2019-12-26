All the latest Millwall injury news ahead of Cardiff City clash

Millwall take on Cardiff City in the Welsh capital this afternoon coming up against former boss Neil Harris.

The Lions are looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Barnsley at The Den last Saturday, and will know that there will be an added incentive this afternoon as their former manager will be in the opposition dugout at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw back in October at The Den, and the Londoners have not lost a competitive fixture against the Bluebirds since 2012.

Here is all the latest injury news ahead of the Boxing Day clash between the two sides.

Defenders Murray Wallace and Alex Pearce both missed Millwall’s last match against Barnsley through illness. Lions boss Gary Rowett has said that the pair are still doubts to face Cardiff after only taking part in light training earlier on this week.

Jason McCarthy could return to action for the Lions, despite lacking match sharpness after recently recovering from a foot injury that kept the 24-year-old for three months.

The defender was on the bench against Barnsley, but may be called upon this afternoon if needed.

Tough midfielder Ben Thompson has been ruled out until the new year at the earliest, after seeing a specialist for the ankle injury he suffered in the win against Derby County at Pride Park earlier this month.

Ryan Leonard, Shane Ferguson and Tom Elliott will also be unavailable for the Lions.