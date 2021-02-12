All the latest Middlesbrough team news pre-Derby, what will the Boro XI look like tomorrow?

Middlesbrough face a tricky test as they prepare to take on Derby County this weekend.

The Teessiders are enduring a difficult time at the moment and are on a run of four matches without a victory that stretches back to the win over Nottingham Forest in January.

While the run of form has seen Neil Warnock’s side face Norwich City and Brentford among others there will be a real focus on stopping the rot against the Rams on Saturday.

But which players does Warnock have available?

Are you Middlesbrough mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Boro quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Middlesbrough beat 4-3 in the Carabao Cup first round? Lincoln City Portsmouth Exeter City Shrewsbury

Middlesbrough team news

Warnock confirmed on the club website that Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier are back in light training this week.

Fry has an outside chance of being involved, however Tavernier will join Ashley Fletcher on the road to recovery with a couple of weeks likely to separate them from a first team role.

Grant Hall featured for the under-23s this week and could now come into the side for this one.

Predicted starting lineup

Neil Warnock is likely to stick with a similar side to that which faced Brentford last week.

Marcus Bettinelli is almost certain to start in goal, while Fry’s likely absence should see Anfernee Dijksteel continue in central defence alongside Paddy McNair. Marc Bola and Darnell Fisher should continue at full-back.

The midfield trio of Sam Morsy, George Saville and Jonny Howson are likely to continue in that role.

Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano looked dangerous against Brentford and it’s likely that they’ll be given another chance to thrive with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing not yet ready to feature from the start.

Warnock could make one change, however, with Britt Assombalonga potentially being dropped after a poor display last week. This could see Chuba Akpom afforded another opportunity to make an impression from the start.