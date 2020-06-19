All the latest Middlesbrough team news ahead of Swansea clash

Middlesbrough return to Championship action with a home clash against Swansea City on Saturday, in what is shaping up to be a huge opening game for both sides after a lengthy break from EFL fixtures.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side sit 19th in the Championship table, only two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the final nine games of the season, with some important matches fast approaching.

It is essential, then, that Boro restart the season strongly by defeating the play-off chasing Swans, who have real aspirations of breaking into the top-six between now and the end of the season.

Having defeated fellow relegation candidates Charlton Athletic before the EFL’s suspension, arresting a run of 10 consecutive defeats, Woodgate will be hoping for more of the same this weekend.

It is going to be a tough test for the Teesside club, nevertheless, and Boro will be hoping to have Daniel Ayala available for selection this weekend.

Reports have claimed that Ayala is refusing to play for Boro between now and the end of the season, with his contract at the Riverside expiring at the end of the season and links with Leeds United surfacing.

This would be a massive blow in Boro’s hopes of Championship survival, but Woodgate has recently confirmed that this is not the case and clarified his situation.

Ayala has reportedly told Woodgate that he intends to play in June, but is refusing to play in July ahead of his current deal coming to an end, with the Spaniard making only one appearance in 2020 due to an ankle injury.

Whilst Ayala’s future and contract situation remains up in the air, though, six other players who are approaching the end of their contracts at the Riverside are fit and available to play on Saturday.

George Friend, Ryan Shotton, Adam Clayton, Rudy Gestede, Marvin Johnson and Jonny Howson are all fit and available to play against Swansea, as the club look to discuss potential extensions heading into July.