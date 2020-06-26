All the latest Middlesbrough team news ahead of Stoke clash

Neil Warnock will be hoping to pick up his first win in charge of Middlesbrough this weekend, as his new side look to take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Warnock was announced as Boro’s new head coach in midweek, with Jonathan Woodgate being sacked by the club after winning only nine games since taking over from Tony Pulis in the summer.

Warnock’s first task will be to guide Boro to all three points this weekend, with the Teesside outfit travelling to Staffordshire to face Stoke City in a hugely important clash towards the bottom of the table.

Middlesbrough – after a 3-0 home defeat to Swansea City last weekend – sit 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table, and sit just outside of the relegation only on goal difference.

Stoke, meanwhile, sit 18th in the league table, but only two points clear of Boro, so a win for the visitors could really pull the Potters into a relegation dog-fight.

Woodgate had an almost fully-fit squad to choose from against the Swans last week, and this looks to be the case for Warnock this weekend.

It remains to be seen whether Daniel Ayala’s head has turned given the change in the managerial hotseat, but this seems unlikely after failing to pen a contract extension.

Ayala is refusing to play between now and the end of the season with his contract at the Riverside coming to an end, so it is likely that Ryan Shotton and George Friend will start in defence this weekend.

Friend, Shotton, Adam Clayton, Rudy Gestede, Marvin Johnson and Jonny Howson all look to be fit and available to play against Stoke, as the club continue to discuss potential extensions heading into July.