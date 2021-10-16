All the latest Middlesbrough team news ahead of Peterborough United clash

Middlesbrough return to action after the international break on Saturday afternoon, when they host Peterborough United at The Riverside Stadium.

Neil Warnock’s side go into the 15th in the Championship table, and will be looking to bounce back after defeat to Hull in their final game before the international break.

Peterborough currently find themselves second from bottom in the standings, with only Derby’s points deduction keeping them from the foot of the table, so this could be something of an opportunity for ‘Boro.

However, they will have to do that without a number of senior first-team players, who looks set to be absent for this clash.

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the latest Middlesbrough team news emerging from the Riverside ahead of this game.

Much of ‘Boro’s injury problems ahead of this game look to be in defence, something Warnock is obviously well aware of.

Speaking ahead of the game, the ‘Boro boss revealed that centre back duo Grant Hall and Dael Fry are both likely to be absent for several more weeks due to injury.

Meanwhile, Marc Bola also looks set to miss out after suffering an injury in training just days before the clash with Posh, while Warnock does not expect to see Anfernee Dijksteel return to action on Saturday either.

Elsewhere, Warnock also revealed that Paddy McNair, another defensive option, has not featured in training recently, meaning he also looks unlikely to feature on Saturday.

As a result, the suspension of another defender, Lee Peltier, after picking up his fifth yellow card in just six games this season, has come at a rather bad time for ‘Boro.

There was however, some better news for Middlesbrough further up the pitch ahead of this one, with Warnock confirming that on-loan Norwich winger Onel Hernandez has returned to training, meaning he could now feature against Posh on Saturday.