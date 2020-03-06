All the latest Middlesbrough injury news ahead of relegation six-pointer against Charlton Athletic

Middlesbrough face what is arguably their most important game of the season as they prepare to face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The Teessiders are currently sitting in the relegation zone after a torrid run of form which has seen them go without a win since New Years Day.

Some fans are questioning where the next three points are coming from – particularly after letting a lead slip on Monday night as they came away with a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

That result has left Middlesbrough one point from safety and two points behind the Addicks who are right in the mix to avoid the drop.

Here’s the latest injury news to come from Rockliffe Park.

Anfernee Dijksteel

The full-back has been out for around three months.

Dijksteel suffered a knee injury in the victory over Barnsley in November which has seen him miss a large chunk of the season.

The former Charlton man is featured against Newcastle United under-23s last weekend but is not expected to be ready to return against his former club.

Can you identify these Middlesbrough players based on their date of birth and birthplace? Have a go!

1 of 15 Which Middlesbrough player was born November 7th 1990 in El Saucejo, Spain? Daniel Ayala Britt Assombalonga Harold Moukoudi Dejan Stojanovic

Daniel Ayala

The Spanish defender hasn’t featured since hobbling off in the News Years Day victory over Preston North End.

It was an ankle injury that forced him off and unfortunately the setback appears to be more serious than first thought.

Ayala is thought to be closing in on a return and could be available either this week or next.

Dael Fry

The defender has been out of action for a couple of weeks with a thigh injury.

It’s hoped that Fry could return for next weekend’s clash with Swansea City.

Will Middlesbrough avoid relegation from the Championship?

Yes Vote No Vote

Patrick Roberts

The midfielder was hugely impressive after arriving at the club on loan from Manchester City.

Unfortunately, he was brought off during the 1-1 draw with Birmingham City after suffering with a hamstring injury.

Jonathan Woodgate says that Roberts should return to full training next week and so could be an outside bet to be involved against Swansea City next week.

George Friend

The experienced defender has missed much of the season so far with a hip injury.

However after making his return Friend hobbled off against Leeds United with what looked like a hamstring injury.

The defender missed the clash with Nottingham Forest and is also likely to miss the trip to The Valley.