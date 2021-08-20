All the latest Luton Town team news ahead of Birmingham clash on Saturday

Luton Town have made a positive start to the new campaign, winning two out of their opening three games.

A 3-2 loss at West Brom has sandwiched in-between an emphatic 3-0 win at home to Peterborough United on the opening day, and Tuesday night’s victory away to Barnsley.

Luton’s start leaves them on six points and in seventh place, and they will be hoping to build on their impressive start against Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Blues conceded their first goals of the season on Wednesday night against Bournemouth, with Dom Solanke’s 77th minute strike, and Jaidon Anthony’s late effort to double the lead, being the difference between the two sides.

Before Wednesday night’s clash, Birmingham had beaten Sheffield United 1-0 and had drawn 0-0 at home to Stoke City.

Here, we delve into the latest Luton Town team news ahead of tomorrow’s encounter…

Central defensive problems seem to be easing

Luton started their first two games with what is believed to be the club’s fourth and fifth choice centre-backs. Gabriel Osho and Kal Naismith kept a clean sheet against Peterborough, but they faced difficulties in doing that against West Brom.

Tom Lockyer returned to action on Tuesday night, putting in a solid performance in what was his first league start for Luton since February.

Images from Luton’s club website have also shown Reece Burke back in training, but where he is in terms of his recovery is yet to be determined.

Nathan Jones revealed during the week that Sonny Bradley remains a bit further away than Burke in regard to returning.

Increasing left-back competition

With Dan Potts out injured, and Kal Naismith having to fill in at centre-back, Amari’i Bell has walked into the vacant left-back role since returning from the Jamaica squad this summer.

The former Blackburn Rovers full-back has performed very well so far, and on Tuesday, it was his goal that separated the two sides.

Potts has today been pictured in training, but similar to Burke, it is unknown how fit he actually is.

Now Lockyer and Burke are back involved with the first-team, and the fact that Luton could revert to a back four, Naismith could be competing for that left-back role once again.

Club images provide Onyedinma boost

Fred Onyedinma enjoyed a dream debut at Kenilworth Road against Peterborough, scoring once and providing two assists.

However, the exciting winger was taken off at half time against West Brom on Saturday, in what appeared to be a result of a knock.

Onyedinma missed Luton’s trip to Oakwell on Tuesday evening, but he has today been pictured back in training for The Hatters.