All the latest Leeds United team news ahead of Fulham clash

Elland Road will host second v third in the Sky Bet Championship tomorrow afternoon, with Leeds United taking on Fulham.

Leeds are licking their wounds following a defeat to Cardiff City last Sunday, whilst Fulham were on the end of the same 2-0 scoreline 24 hours earlier against Brentford.

For Marcelo Bielsa’s side, they’ve got an opportunity to open a 10-point lead over Fulham tomorrow, with the Cottagers perhaps knowing that three points is a must if they are to break into the top-two between now and July 22nd.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

As we look to cover all bases to preview this huge game, we point you in the direction of the Leeds United team news…

Pablo Hernandez

This is the obvious place to start, with Hernandez back in training with Leeds after missing the defeat in Cardiff.

It was only a slight problem keeping him out of that clash and seeing him return to the training field is a massive, massive boost.

🧙‍♂️ El Mago is back in training! pic.twitter.com/yQLQLPsveA — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 25, 2020

Barry Douglas

Douglas was also absent last weekend, with the Scot suffering with a muscle problem.

However, like Hernandez, he’s been back on the training pitches this week and is seemingly in contention to face Fulham.

He posted this on Instagram earlier this week:

Jean-Kevin Augustin

Augustin has had little impact since arriving at Elland Road and his troublesome hamstrings mean he’s been limited to only three substitute appearances.

Bielsa has remained coy on the situation surrounding the 23-year-old and whether he is actually available, but he wasn’t on the bench in Cardiff last weekend and expect to see him miss out once more tomorrow.

Adam Forshaw

One man who will definitely miss the clash is Adam Forshaw.

The midfielder had season-ending surgery earlier in 2020 as he looks to overcome his niggling hip injury.

He’s targeting a return for the start of next season.

Kiko Casilla (suspended)

Casilla still has five games to serve on the eight-match ban he was handed in February.

Illan Meslier will continue in goal.