All the latest Leeds United team news ahead of Cardiff City clash

Marcelo Bielsa takes his Leeds United side to Wales this Sunday for a clash with Cardiff City, as the Whites look to remain on course for promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds enter the weekend top of the Championship table, but West Brom and Fulham will be looking to pile the pressure on the Whites ahead of their trip to Cardiff on Sunday.

And, things in Cardiff are made more difficult by a tricky injury list to overcome. Bielsa isn’t without mass bodies, but he’s short of some important members of his squad.

Here, we breakdown the injury news…

Jean-Kevin Augustin

Augustin looked like he was in prime condition ahead of the season’s restart, but his body isn’t holding up to Bielsa’s intense demands.

A hamstring injury has flared up again and it just appears that Augustin’s body isn’t going to be ready to take on Cardiff this weekend.

It’s a frustrating blow and piles the pressure on Patrick Bamford.

Pablo Hernandez

Hernandez has a minor problem and will miss out this weekend in Cardiff.

The 35-year-old has six goals and six assists to his name this season in the Championship and, pre-postponement, was looking something like his best.

His absence is a blow, but he should be back for the clash with Fulham on June 27th.

Adam Forshaw

Forshaw remains a long-term absentee for Leeds and hasn’t featured for Bielsa since September’s defeat at Charlton.

Surgery has ended his season and whilst he’s taking positive steps to a return, he isn’t going to be available for this game.

A return at the start of 2020/21 feels much more likely.