All the latest Leeds United injury news ahead of Preston fixture

Leeds United host Preston North End in the Championship this evening, for their final home game of 2019.

It’s a clash between two of the top-six at Elland Road tonight and the Whites will be expecting another win to continue their pursuit of promotion.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently sit 2nd in the Championship table – three points behind leaders West Brom and eight ahead of 3rd-place Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds ended a run of 11 games without defeat before Christmas when they travelled to Craven Cottage, where goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Josh Onomah gave Bielsa’s side their first defeat since the start of October.

At Elland Road though, Leeds haven’t lost since August and they’ll want to take advantage of a Preston side who’ve slipped up in recent weeks.

However, Leeds will be without several first-team players this evening and Pablo Hernandez will be the biggest miss for Bielsa. The Spaniard faces a month on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury against Fulham last time out.

Also sidelined are Jamie Shackleton, Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw.

Forshaw has featured just once since August with a recurring hip issue, whilst Roberts has missed the last five for Leeds with a hamstring injury.

Shackleton is said to be close to a return to action but Bielsa is playing it safe with both him and Roberts, and will bring them back into the fold in due course – either of them could well feature tonight, but they remain a doubt to start the game.