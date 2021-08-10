All the latest Ipswich Town team news ahead of Newport clash tonight

Many neutrals would have probably expected a new-look Ipswich Town side to comprehensively get off to the perfect start in League One at the weekend against newly-promoted Morecambe – but football sometimes has a funny habit of throwing up surprises.

Even with their summer of big spending and flashy recruits, the Tractor Boys stumbled to a 2-2 draw against Stephen Robinson’s side in-front of a packed crowd at Portman Road, with Macauley Bonne saving them from an unexpected defeat with a late, late equaliser.

Paul Cook handed out nine competitive debuts to players and there could be more to come this evening in the Carabao Cup as League Two outfit Newport County make the long trip to Suffolk.

With a sizeable squad at his disposal, you can expect Cook to ring the changes and as far as fitness concerns go,George Edmundson and Jon Nolan are still carrying injuries going into the match against the Welsh side and they will be joined on the absentee list by defender Toto Nsiala, who was substituted on Saturday with a hamstring issue.

This match may give the the likes of Louie Barry a chance to impress, with the Aston Villa teenager not getting off the bench during the Morecambe game.

Youngsters Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni may also be in line for a start as well as new signing Sone Aluko, whilst Hayden Coulson and Kyle Edwards may be considered if they were signed on time yesterday to be included in the matchday squad.