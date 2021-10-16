All the latest Ipswich Town team news ahead of Cambridge United clash

There is a lot for Paul Cook to consider as he prepares Ipswich Town for their trip to newly promoted Cambridge United.

The Tractor Boys earned a much needed 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town last time out and will be hoping to build on that against Mark Bonner’s men.

A lot of the focus will be on Macauley Bonne after his outstanding goalscoring form at the start of the season but there are plenty of other attacking threats on the Ipswich roster. Bersant Celina is available for selection after playing for Kosovo during the international break and will be in fierce competition with Conor Chaplin for a spot just behind Bonne in the starting XI.

Chaplin netted the opener in the last match but Celina’s impact has been clear since arriving at the club and the former Swansea City man will be determined to start getting his name on the scoresheet. Chaplin versus Celina is possibly the main dilemma for Cook to consider but Matt Penney and Hayden Coulson’s rivalry for the left back berth will also take some thought.

With a trip to Portsmouth and a hosting of Fleetwood Town around the corner Cook will have the chance to shuffle his pack as he endeavours to keep one of the biggest squads in the division content with the game time they are receiving.

There are no new injury concerns at the club which gives them the best chance of building on last weekend’s victory.

Have Ipswich Town had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Ipswich Town had a higher or lower average attendance compared to Bolton? Higher Lower

The Tractor Boys are strong favourites to pickup all three points against Cambridge as they look to make up for lost time in the third tier.