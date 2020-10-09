All the latest Ipswich Town team news ahead of Blackpool clash tomorrow

Ipswich Town are on their travels tomorrow in Sky Bet League One as they look to keep up their good start in the third tier with a win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Town are unbeaten from four at the start of this season with three wins to their name and will be hoping to keep that form going rather than falling away as they did last year.

Blackpool will be a tough test, despite their sluggish start to the campaign, though, and here we’re looking at some of the Tractor Boys’ team news ahead of the clash…

For Paul Lambert, it’s a fairly clean bill of health he gets to contend with this weekend with Stephen Ward and Flynn Downes the only real issues.

Ward came off early on in the game against MK Dons and was replaced by Myles Kenlock.

Indeed, judging by Paul Lambert’s comments it looks as though Kenlock could remain in the side with Ward potentially missing out.

He said via TWTD:

“He’s still a doubt.

“So we just have to get on with it. Myles came in and did well, so there’s no problem there, but he is doubtful.”

In other injury news, though, Lambert had little else to report in terms of new setbacks with him touching on Flynn Downes who is obviously out for a while:

“Flynn and Wardy are our main concerns from it. Everybody else at this moment is not too bad.”

The likes of Cole Skuse, Tristan Nydam, Kane Vincent-Young and Jack Lankester are all at different stages of rehabilitation as they recover from lengthy injuries whilst new arrival Keanan Bennets might be in contention with Lambert confirming – via EADT – that they are weighing up whether he is ready to be involved this weekend.

