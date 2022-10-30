All the latest Hull City news: Loss v Blackburn, Managerial update, Lee Erwin

Despite plenty of signings over the summer transfer window, Hull City did not get off to a strong start to the season and their poor form saw manager Shota Arveladze sacked from his duties.

Caretaker manager Andy Dawson has now overseen seven games at the helm with the club yet to appoint a new boss to take them forward.

Their form has started to improve and the Tigers now sit 18th in the league.

With four more games to go until the break for the World Cup, Hull will be hoping to get some more points on the board to put them in a comfortable position.

In the meantime though, here we take a look at the latest news coming out of the MKM Stadium.

1-0 loss v Blackburn

Hull were back in action yesterday as they welcomed second place Blackburn Rovers.

Although the two sides shared fairly even possession of the ball, it was Blackburn who dominated with double the amount of shots that Hull had and the Tigers even failed to register a shot on target in the game.

It was a game that was always going to be tough for Hull given Rovers are in good form and sit right at the top end of the league.

Dawson was pleased his side managed to keep Blackburn’s attackers generally quiet given they are players with quality but his side will be looking to bounce back with a result now.

9 quickfire questions about Hull City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 Who was the first kit manufacturer the club had? Europa Adidas Umbro Admiral

Managerial Update

Given Andy Dawson has overseen seven games as manager at Hull now, it seems as though owner Acun Ilicali is being very thorough with his process of appointing a new boss to take the team forward.

Vice-chairman Tan Kesler recently revealed to journalist Mike White that former Derby County boss Liam Rosenior is a strong candidate for the job.

However, Kesler also said they are not set to appoint him yet with a lack of reasoning behind why.

It’s a questionable appointment given he is a fairly similar figure to Andy Dawson in terms of football management.

That being said, if this is an appointment that Hull want to make then you do have to question why they are delaying it rather than giving the new boss the opportunity too shape the team the way he wants to.

Lee Erwin

Football Insider recently reported that Hull are set to battle it out with Preston North End to secure the signing of striker Lee Erwin on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old is currently at Finnish side FC Haka although his deal with the club expires very son due to the end of the league in Finland.

The striker has had a brilliant season scoring 20 goals in 27 games this season and he will no doubt be a great addition as he aims to replicate such form in the second tier.

Hull could definitely do with reinforcements up front and on a free transfer, you feel this could be a good bit of business.