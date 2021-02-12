All the latest Huddersfield Town team news pre-Wycombe, what will the Terriers XI look like tomorrow?

Huddersfield Town are gearing up for a hugely important clash in the Championship this weekend as they take on Wycombe Wanderers at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Carlos Corberan’s side are worryingly sliding down the Championship table and a winless run has left them looking over their shoulders.

However, with bottom-of-the-table Wycombe visiting this weekend, it’s the perfect opportunity to post a much-needed win.

There are, though, a fair few injury concerns for Corberan right now, not least the long-term absence of Josh Koroma due to a hamstring injury.

An additional blow has emerged in the form of Rolando Aarons as Corberan told this afternoon’s press conference that he’s going to be absent with a hamstring injury.

Danny Ward is another attacking player unavailable, with Huddersfield’s other problems coming in defence, where there is contrasting news.

Corberan has revealed that Richard Stearman has stepped up his return in training, whilst Tommy Elphick and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are having some participation in training.

However, Christopher Schindler’s recovery is not going as planned and Huddersfield plan to see a specialist over his knee injury.

On top of the injury news there’s Harry Toffolo’s suspension to note, with the left-back facing a three-game ban. Lewis O’Brien looks set to replace him at full-back.

Predicted Huddersfield XI: Schofield; Pipa, Keogh, Sarr, O’Brien; Bacuna, Hogg, Pritchard; Mbenza, Campbell, Holmes.