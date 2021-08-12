All the latest Huddersfield Town team news ahead of Fulham clash

Huddersfield Town will continue without Lewis O’Brien, Harry Toffolo and Lee Nicholls this weekend, whilst Pipa and Rolando Aarons remain absent despite returning to training ahead of Saturday’s clash with Fulham.

Carlos Corberan tested positive for Covid-19 late last week, which robbed him the chance of featuring on the touchline in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Derby County. His squad, too, were impacted, with O’Brien, Toffolo, Nicholls and Josh Ruffels all missing.

This afternoon, Corberan confirmed to his pre-match press conference that the quartet would once again be missing this weekend, whilst he also remains in the dark about his own return.

He said: “Some of them started feeling symptoms before me. The medical protocol with the players, though, is different to the medical protocol with the coaches.

“After they have the normal 10 days of quarantine, depending if they’ve developed symptoms, they need to follow a process that’s a little bit different. They need to make some blood analysis and some physical values to decide when they train.

“They cannot be training with the squad. First of all they need to make three days of progressive work before they can start to work with the team.”

Alongside the absence of that trio, Huddersfield will continue without Pipa and Aarons, despite the fact that the pair were able to make a staggered return to training this week.

He continued: “Pipa has done one day of training and then he was resting the next day. He was training yesterday, then resting today. Tomorrow he is going to have a medical consultation to see how he is managing the pain he still has. We will see after this meeting what is going to be the right process to follow.

“Rolando Aarons trained yesterday with the team. He was resting today, but I’m hoping that he’s managing the pain he has in the knee well. We will see how he reacts from yesterday’s training.”

Aaron Rowe, though, remains a longer-term absentee: “Rowe is a little bit different because he couldn’t be (training) with the team yet. His situation is a little bit behind Pipa and Aarons.”

Elsewhere, Tom Lees’ wait for a Huddersfield debut is likely to stretch a couple more weeks. He had ankle surgery over the course of the summer and is still working his way back to fitness.

Corberan revealed: “Lees is a player that had an injury at the end of previous year. He had surgery in his ankle, but his level of work since that time was excellent and I’ve received a player in a very good physical condition.

“I don’t have to talk about his football condition because his experience talks about that. I can only tell you that he is now close to two weeks away after doing a lot of work by himself.

“I’m thinking he’s closer to the team than I expected at the beginning when we signed him.”

One player Corberan is hopeful will be involved this weekend is Danel Sinani, who has been feeling fatigue in a quad muscle on the back of a brief cameo at Derby.

Corberan conceded: “After the game the other day, he was feeling something in the muscle in his quad. It’s not an injury but he was feeling a little bit fatigued in this part of his leg.

“The medical decision has been to separate him from the team to try and avoid any type of injury.

“He was working yesterday with the medical staff and working well. He was working today with the medical staff and if his reaction is positive he will be ready to work with the team.

“Then, he has the option to be with the squad. If his reaction is not the best reaction, we will miss him in the next game.”

Juninho Bacuna and Isaac Mbenza, meanwhile, are not in contention for selection as doubt surrounds their future at the club.

