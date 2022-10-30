All the latest Huddersfield Town news: Sorba Thomas blow, Fotheringham on Anjorin and Millwall win reaction

Huddersfield Town climbed off the bottom of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 victory over Millwall at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It may have potentially come in fluke circumstances with Yuta Nakayama’s apparent cross sailing all the way over George Long’s head and into the corner of the net, but head coach Mark Fotheringham will take goals going in in any way if it means climbing out of the second tier relegation zone.

The Terriers aren’t there just yet, but they were able to leapfrog West Brom into 23rd position, leaving the Baggies rooted to the bottom after their 2-0 loss against Sheffield United.

Let’s look at the latest news regarding the Terriers from the past few days.

Fotheringham issues verdict on Lions win

It wasn’t pretty, but Huddersfield got over the line against the Lions this weekend in a match that lacked real quality at both ends.

Huddersfield did create and have far more chances than Gary Rowett’s side, but in the end they were quite wasteful with only one goal scored from their five shots on target.

The one and only goal from Nakayama did not satisfy Fotheringham though, who thought his side should have been even clearer by full-time.

“We looked really dangerous on the counter attack and we dealt with all aspects of Millwall’s play and with the counter attacks we should’ve scored more,” the Scot told Huddersfield’s official website.

“I’ve told the lads to go and enjoy their day tomorrow, and we’ve got a very big, important game against Sunderland here at home coming up and hopefully we can go and get back-to-back wins, that’s what we’re working towards.”

Head coach makes Anjorin claim

There are plenty of talented attacking midfielders in the Championship, but when it comes to technical ability, there is perhaps not many better than Tino Anjorin.

The Chelsea man is on loan at the Terriers, continuing on from his stint last season, and has scored twice in his eight appearances so far this season, although he hasn’t been seen since September.

Fotheringham, despite not yet being able to utilise Anjorin due to illness, has now claimed that the 20-year-old is the ‘best number 10’ in the division, which you’d imagine some other managers would debate against…

Thomas set to miss Sunderland clash

Huddersfield will be missing one of their key players for Wednesday night’s clash at home to Sunderland as Sorba Thomas picked up booking number five of the season against Millwall.

With the cut-off coming after their next match, Thomas will now have to serve a one-match suspension, although the Black Cats are in the same boat with Jack Clarke also missing for the same reason.

Thomas has appeared 16 times in the Championship for Huddersfield this season, assisting six goals for the West Yorkshire outfit.