All the latest Huddersfield team news ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Reading, how might Corberan’s XI look?

Huddersfield Town will be without Pipa and Harry Toffolo this weekend against Reading FC, whilst Fraizer Campbell is also going to be watching from the sidelines.

Carlos Corberan guided Town to a 1-1 draw with Coventry City last weekend, with that result, combined with others elsewhere in the Championship, securing his side’s second-tier status.

This weekend, they head to the Madejski Stadium and are looking to wrap up a poor campaign with a victory that will take them past 50 points.

22 facts about Huddersfield Town’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 The club have always had blue and shite striped shirts? True False

However, they will have to do so without important full-back pair, Pipa and Toffolo, who have been playing through a groin and back injury respectively to get the Terriers over the line.

Corberan explained to yesterday’s press conference: “We know that some of our players aren’t going to be available. Pipa was managing his injury last week (against Coventry) and he is not going to be ready to play this game.

“Toffolo is also not going to be available. He played through the last game with an injury.

“The medical staff have told us that neither player will be able to play the game.”

Toffolo, then, will certainly drop out of the starting XI, but Corberan will not be able to rely on any other returning players this weekend to cover him.

He revealed that there would be no players coming back into contention, including Campbell, who continues to nurse the issue he picked up against Nottingham Forest.

Corberan continued: “Campbell is still out of the team and we will not be able to recover him this week. We will not be able to recover any player that was injured during the previous game.”

Christopher Schindler, Isaac Mbenza and Oumar Niasse are some of the other players in the treatment room heading into this weekend.

Possible Huddersfield XI: Schofield; Edmonds-Green, Keogh, Sarr; Rowe, Bacuna, Hogg, O’Brien, Holmes; Sanogo, Koroma.