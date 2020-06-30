All the latest Fulham team news ahead of QPR clash

Fulham will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Tuesday evening, when they return to action against London rivals QPR.

The Cottagers were beaten 3-0 by promotion rivals Leeds United in their last match, and will be eager to get their promotion bid back on track at the earliest of opportunities.

Scott Parker is coming under increasing pressure from some of the club’s supporters, who have been disappointed with recent results which have seen them lose ground on the top-two in the Championship.

But it certainly won’t be an easy game for them to pick up three points from, as they take on a QPR side that will be looking to obtain a much-needed three points on Tuesday.

Mark Warburton’s side are currently sat 14th in the second tier standings, and are without a win since this year’s league campaign got back under way earlier this month.

We take a look at the Fulham team news ahead of the game against the Hoops.

Aleksandar Mitrović

The Serbian striker has been key to Fulham’s promotion bid this season, and has chipped in with 23 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions.

But Mitrovic is serving the first of his three-match suspension for elbowing Leeds United defender Ben White in their defeat to the Yorkshire-based side at the weekend.

He’ll leave a sizeable void in the Fulham team ahead of a season-defining few matches for the Cottagers.

Neeskens Kebano

Kebano came on as a second-half substitute against Leeds at the weekend, but certainly didn’t make the impact he would have originally hoped for.

The forward was sent-off after just 28 minutes on the pitch, as he picked up his second bookable offence to receive his marching orders at Elland Road.

That means that he is suspended for the game against QPR on Tuesday evening, which leaves Scott Parker short of options in attack.

Maxime Le Marchand

The Frenchman returned to competitive action on Saturday as he stepped off the substitutes bench against Leeds United.

It was Le Marchand’s first minutes back on the pitch since he featured against Birmingham City back in November 2019.

He’ll be hoping that it’s the last he sees of his injury problems in recent months, as he looks to play a part for the Cottagers against QPR on Tuesday.