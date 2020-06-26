All the latest Fulham team news ahead of Leeds United clash

Fulham will be hoping they can get back to winning ways when they return to action in the Championship this weekend.

The Cottagers were beaten 2-0 by promotion rivals Brentford in their last match, and it doesn’t get any easier for Scott Parker’s side on Saturday as they prepare to take on Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are seven points clear of Fulham with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Leeds were also beaten in their first game back after a break from action, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to play-off chasing Cardiff City on Sunday.

We take a look at the latest Fulham team news heading into the clash at Elland Road on Saturday below….

Josh Onomah

Onomah had been available for selection for Fulham against Brentford, but surprisingly didn’t make the matchday squad against the Bees.

The midfielder has made 26 appearances in total for the Cottagers this season, and will be hoping that he can play his part in Fulham’s promotion bid between now and the end of the season.

He had previously been nursing a knee problem, and it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll feature against Leeds this weekend.

Joe Bryan

The left-back has been a regular in the Fulham starting XI this season, and recovered from a hamstring problem to start against Brentford at the weekend.

Bryan has made 39 appearances in all competitions this term, and is a likely starter against Leeds on Saturday, where he’ll be tested up against either Helder Costa or Jack Harrison.

Maxime Le Marchand

The 30-year-old will know that he faces a real battle to get back into the starting XI this season, as he’s recently recovered from a lengthy injury lay-off.

The defender has made just two starts in all competitions this term, but did return to the matchday squad for their defeat to Brentford.

It seems unlikely that he’ll be thrown straight into the starting XI anytime soon, especially against Leeds as they are well-known for their high-pressing style of play.

