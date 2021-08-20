All the latest Fulham team news ahead of Hull City clash on Saturday

West Bromwich Albion pipped Fulham to the summit of the Championship after their 4-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday evening, the Cottagers go again at home to newly promoted Hull City on Saturday.

Fulham were dazzling in midweek at Millwall, putting in a performance that justified much more than a 2-1 victory. Fabio Carvalho, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Neeskens Kebano ran riot in the first half, with the West Londoners racing into a two goal lead inside eight minutes.

The fitness of the squad is similar for the visit of Hull, Harrison Reed and Anthony Knockaert are getting closer as every game passes but are unlikely to feature against the Tigers.

Tyrese Francois and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are quality players to have to come in at the level, with the latter pushing for a start as Marco Silva attempts to retain his services past the 31st August transfer deadline.

Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney are still a few weeks off of being involved and Harry Wilson remains out through suspension. Maxime Le Marchand is also out of the first team picture at the moment, the 31-year-old faces an uphill battle to force his way back into Silva’s plans.

A largely unchanged side is to be expected with Kebano retaining his place in Wilson’s absence, Anguissa’s introduction would excite the home crowd with Josh Onomah the most likely to make way if the Cameroonian is selected. Despite the injuries the Cottagers have incredible depth for second tier level, giving Silva the ability to rest and rotate without affecting the quality of the side.

Quiz: Have Fulham won or lost more against each of these 25 British teams?

1 of 25 1. Bournemouth Won Lost