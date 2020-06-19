All the latest Fulham team news ahead of Brentford clash

Fulham will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results when this year’s campaign gets back under way in the Championship this weekend.

The Cottagers are currently sat third in the Championship table, and will be eager to keep the pressure on the top-two heading into the final nine matches of the season.

Off-the-field events had previously called a halt to fixtures in the second tier, but competitive action is set to return to the sporting calendar in the near future.

Fulham kick things off with a mouth-watering clash against promotion rivals Brentford at Craven Cottage, as both sides go in search of a crucial three points to aid their promotion bid.

We take a look at the latest Fulham team news ahead of the game against the Bees.

Joe Bryan:

The full-back has been a key player for Scott Parker’s side this season, having chipped in with one goal and eight assists in his 38 appearances to date for the Cottagers.

Bryan had been nursing a hamstring problem before the season was called to an abrupt halt, but has returned to training ahead of the game against their promotion rivals on Saturday.

Josh Onomah:

The 23-year-old hasn’t quite hit the heights expected of him with Fulham just yet, and he’ll be eager to prove himself at the earliest of opportunities.

Onomah missed Fulham’s last four league matches after knee surgery, but has returned to training in recent weeks, and is available this weekend.

He’ll be hoping to make up for lost time with Fulham from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

Can you score full marks on this eight-question Fulham quiz?

1 of 8 What is the furthest stage that Fulham have reached in the FA Cup in the last ten years? Third Round Fourth Round Fifth Round Sixth Round

Alfie Mawson:

Mawson had previously been struggling with an injury before the break from competitive action, but he is another player that has returned to training, and is now available for selection against Brentford this weekend.

The centre-back faces a tough test to force his way back into the starting XI though, with the performances of Michael Hector catching the eye since the turn of the New Year.

Maxime Le Marchand:

Le Marchand has struggled for consistent game time with Fulham this season, and will find it tough to get regular minutes from now until the end of the season.

But the Frenchman has been ruled out of action since November with a back injury. However, he has returned to training in recent weeks, and could be a useful option to call upon for Scott Parker ahead of the promotion run-in.