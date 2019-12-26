All the latest Fulham injury news right here ahead of Luton clash

Fulham travel to Luton Town this afternoon for their final Championship away day of 2019.

A run of three-straight defeats for Scott Parker’s Fulham came to an unexpected halt before Christmas, when they hosted and beat Leeds United.

It was an inspiring win for the Cottagers which boosted them up to 4th in the Championship table – a point behind Sheffield Wednesday in 3rd.

Luton will be no pushovers though. They managed to put two past Fulham when the pair met back in October, where Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his first hat-trick in English Football to seal the 3-2 win.

And, Parker will be without two first-team players tonight; Dennis Odoi and Maxime Le Marchand.

Odoi will serve the last of his three-match suspension for his sending off against Preston earlier in the month, whilst Le Marchand remains sidelined with a suspected muscle injury – he has not featured since limping off in his side’s 1-0 win at Birmingham City back in November.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is the current manager of Fulham? Mark Warburton Phillip Cocu Sabri Lamouchi Scott Parker

Those two will definitely miss the game tonight and there’ll also be a late fitness test on Harry Arter – the Irishman hasn’t featured since mid-October now but is said to be nearing a return to action, and could make the bench at Kenilworth Road tonight.

A win for Fulham tonight could boost them back up to 3rd-place in the Championship whilst a loss for Luton would be a fourth-in-a-row in the Championship, and could land them in the drop zone depending on other results.