All the latest Derby County team news ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday, how might Rooney’s XI look?

Derby County will know that they have it all to do on the final day of the Championship season on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams are currently sat 21st in the second-tier standings, and are just two points clear of the relegation zone, as they head into their last match of the 2020/21 league campaign.

Wayne Rooney’s side have been in a dismal run of form recently, with the Rams not having a win to their name from their last six matches in the Championship.

That poor run of form means that both Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United both still have a fighting chance of survival heading into this weekend.

Rotherham are set to face Cardiff City, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Paul Warne’s side, whilst Derby are set to host Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park.

The Rams will know that a win over the Owls guarantees them Championship survival, but a win for Darren Moore’s side would relegate Wayne Rooney’s men, regardless of the result from Rotherham United at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their game against the Owls, Rooney revealed that there are no new injury concerns, before issuing a promising injury update on Beni Baningime’s road to recovery.

“The squad is the same as last week, there are no new players returning. There’s a fitness test on one player, but it’s very unlikely.

“Beni has trained today, but he won’t be in the squad tomorrow. He’s missed quite a bit of training, so he won’t be ready.”

It remains to be seen as to what Wayne Rooney’s starting XI will be for the clash with Sheffield Wednesday, but it would come as a surprise if he was to make many changes to the team that were beaten by Swansea City last weekend.

Kelle Roos has started both of Derby’s last two matches, but you would imagine that David Marshall will be pushing for a start ahead of this game, after Roos conceded twice in both of those recent games.

Matthew Clarke and George Edmundson are likely to retain their places in the heart of the defence, with Andre Wisdom ruled out of action for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Nathan Byrne and Craig Forsyth are likely to operate as full-backs for the Rams in this one, with it seeming likely that Rooney will rely on his experienced players for such an important match.

Jason Knight and Graeme Shinne have been regulars in the starting XI for Derby for much of the 2020/21 season, and it would come as a surprise to see either one of those dropped in place of Max Bird.

Kamil Jozwiak and Tom Lawrence both started in the defeat to Swansea last weekend, but Patrick Roberts and Louie Sibley are likely to be pushing the pair for their starting spots.

Lawrence has been a rare bright spark in a disappointing few weeks for the Rams, and Jozwiak’s spot in the starting XI is probably more likely at risk at this moment in time.

Martyn Waghorn and Colin Kazim-Richards have started Derby’s last three league matches, and given that they need to better Rotherham United’s result on Saturday, you can expect to see them leading the line once again for their game against Sheffield Wednesday.