All the latest Derby County team news ahead of Norwich clash tomorrow

Derby County will be desperate to record their first win of the Sky Bet Championship season tomorrow afternoon, as they prepare to take on Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The Rams have made the worst start to a league season in 28 years, and the pressure is on Phillip Cocu to get the best out of his squad and start guiding them up the league table.

Derby, who lost 4-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers last weekend, have lost their first three games of the Championship season, and come up against a Norwich side who are also hit and miss at the moment.

The Canaries have picked up four points from their opening three league games, and sit 13th in the league table after losing 1-0 to AFC Bournemouth last week.

A win is important for both sides, then, and here, we take a look at the latest news from the Derby camp ahead of their trip to Norfolk tomorrow…

Derby will still be without a number of key players tomorrow, with Duane Holmes one of those who is unlikely to play.

Cocu has revealed that the midfielder is feeling better and is back in full training, but it remains to be seen whether he is selected against Daniel Farke’s side.

Martyn Waghorn and Tom Lawrence will be unavailable this weekend as they look to recover from a spell on the sidelines and get back to full fitness.

Elsewhere, summer arrival Jordon Ibe will have to wait to make his second Derby debut, with the winger needing time to build up his fitness following his move from Bournemouth.