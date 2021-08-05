All the latest Derby County team news ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

It doesn’t seem to just rain at Derby County these days – instead it pours and the latest news coming out of the club seems like one in complete disarray.

Wayne Rooney demanded new signings a few weeks ago before the new season began and it doesn’t look as though that is going to come to fruition.

After a meeting with several fans yesterday evening, County owner Mel Morris revealed that (via Punjabi Rams, who had a representative at the meeting) there’s going to be no immediate new signings as matters with the EFL still have to be sorted, whilst also admitting his disappointment that Wayne Rooney hasn’t brought through more academy prospects into the first-team.

That has left the club in a precarious position going into their season opener against Huddersfield Town at Pride Park this weekend, and the latest update from Alan Nixon is that all the trialists that remain at the club were offered contracts by Morris today, however they had no financial figures on them which has delivered even more uncertainty.

In terms of players who are contracted to the club, Krystian Bielik has been on the sidelines since the start of the year and he’s been joined by Jason Knight, who will miss the next few weeks after injuring his ankle after a training ground tackle by his own manager, whilst Nottingham Forest-linked Lee Buchanan is also an injury doubt according to DerbyshireLive.

All other senior players are fit and ready to go though to face the Terriers, but there’s still the pressing issue that Rooney has no senior centre-backs to choose from, with Craig Forsyth most likely to deputise and then a youth team player may have to fill in unless signings are made before 12pm tomorrow.

Trialists like Ravel Morrison, Sone Aluko, Phil Jagielka and former Rams players Curtis Davies and Andre Wisdom are waiting to be offered deals but until issues are sorted with the Football League, it looks as though Rooney will have to go with what he’s got.