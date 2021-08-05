All the latest Coventry City team news ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

A few of Mark Robins’ summer arrivals are in line for their full league debut for the Sky Blues, as they take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon (4:30pm).

Goalkeeper Simon Moore, who arrived on a free transfer after being released by Sheffield United earlier in the summer, could be set to take the number one jersey ahead of Ben Wilson, who found himself behind Marko Marosi for the majority of the last campaign.

After Sam McCallum’s departure back to Norwich City on the expiration of his loan deal, Ian Maatsen is also set to start having done exceptionally well at Charlton Athletic during the 2020/21 campaign and will line up on the left-hand side of defence in McCallum’s place.

However, the area Mark Robins has strengthened the most during the window thus far is his forward area, with Martyn Waghorn, Viktor Gyokeres and Bright Enobakhare all joining the Ricoh Arena on permanent deals and all available to start on Sunday.

The Sky Blues were previously sweating on the fitness of centre-backs Michael Rose and Dominic Hyam after having their pre-season disrupted due to Covid-19, but both played a part in their final pre-season game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, putting them in contention for a start.

Matt Godden and Liam Kelly are less certain to be involved with their respective injuries and missing the Wolves game, but according to Coventry’s manager, both are closing in on a return and shouldn’t be out for too much longer.

However, the biggest boost of their pre-season by far has to be the return of Jodi Jones after seeing him miss the whole of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Jones has endured three long spells out in the past four years with different ACL injuries and he will be desperately hoping to stay fit this season to prove he’s still a valuable asset to the Sky Blues.

He will be available for selection on Sunday, but one man who is likely to be omitted from the squad is Josh Pask, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Ricoh Arena.

As per Football Insider, the 23-year-old has been told to find a new club and with this, is likely to move on before the end of August.

But overall, Mark Robins will be grateful to be in good shape going into the 2021/22 campaign after seeing their pre-season period occasionally disrupted by Covid-19 – and the return of Dominic Hyam and Michael Rose will go a long way in bolstering their defence as they face the likes of Brennan Johnson, Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban in just three days.

Coventry City Predicted XI: Moore, Maatsen, McFadzean, Rose, Hyam, Dabo, Sheaf, Hamer, O’Hare, Gyokeres, Waghorn