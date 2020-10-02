All the latest Coventry City team news ahead of Bournemouth clash tonight

Coventry City will be hoping they can pick up further points in their first season back in the Championship when they return to action on Friday evening.

The Sky Blues are currently sat 12th in the second-tier standings, and will be in a confident mood, as they’re unbeaten in their last two matches.

Mark Robins’ side beat QPR, and followed that up with a goalless draw against Barnsley at Oakwell last weekend, which sees them sit four points clear of the relegation zone after their opening three matches.

But they face a tough challenge in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night, as they take on AFC Bournemouth, who will be eager to pick up a win themselves.

The Cherries are sat in fourth position in the Championship table, after beating Norwich City 1-0 in their most recent match in the second-tier.

Jodi Jones will definitely miss the match against Jason Tindall’s side, as he has had yet another ACL injury, which will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future.

Coventry City captain Liam Kelly was forced off in their season opener against Bristol City, and hasn’t featured since for the Sky Blues. The 30-year-old isn’t likely to return to the squad for their match against Bournemouth this evening, and you would imagine they’ll miss having a player of his experience in their team.

Wes Jobello suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in the 2019/20 season, and is another player that will miss the match against the Cherries as he continues his recovery.

Whilst summer signing Julien Dacosta is unlikely to be involved on Friday, with the defender having not made an appearance for his new club yet.

A win for Mark Robins’ side on Friday against Bournemouth could see the Sky Blues move into the play-off positions in the second-tier, with the teams around them not in action until Saturday.

