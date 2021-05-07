All the latest Charlton team news ahead of Sunday’s clash with Hull City, how might Nigel Adkins’ XI look?

Charlton head into the final weekend of the regular EFL season with a shot at making the play-offs, though they need things to fall their way at two other matches.

Portsmouth are the team in the driving seat whilst Oxford United have the finest of edges on the Addicks via goal difference and so Charlton need to do what they can against Hull and then hope that Accrington and Burton do them favours at Fratton Park and the Kassam Stadium.

Sunday will give us the answer as to who makes the play-offs, then, and in terms of team news for the Addicks ahead of this one the main headline is Jake Forster-Caskey’s ACL injury.

The midfielder has had a strong season but has been ruled out for several months now with another knee problem in what is a rotten blow.

Elsewhere, we’ll have to see whether Adkins wants to play Chuks Aneke from the start after his impact against Lincoln City – though he had to bring him off again after picking up a yellow – whilst it could be Albie Morgan that comes in for Forster-Caskey.

Possible XI (4-3-3) Amos; Matthews, Inniss, Pearce, Purrington; Gilbey, Watson, Morgan; Maatsen, Stockley, Washington.