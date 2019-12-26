All the latest Charlton injury news ahead of Bristol City clash

Charlton Athletic will be looking to end their barren run of eleven games without a win in the league this afternoon as they take on Bristol City at The Valley.

The Addicks come off the back of a 2-2 draw against London rivals QPR last time out, with a Naby Sarr equaliser in stoppage time earning Lee Bowyer’s side a valuable point against the Hoops.

Charlton currently sit in 18th place in the Championship, just six points clear of the relegation zone. The Addicks have not won against their upcoming opponents since 2013.

Ahead of the important game, we take a look at all the latest injury news on SE7.

There is still a long list of absentees for the South London side, with a total of eleven first-team players on the sidelines.

Attacker Jonathan Leko will definitely miss out with a knee injury that was sustained against Queens Park Rangers.

Although a timescale has not been put on when Addicks fans can expect Leko to return, manager Lee Bowyer stated earlier in the week that the initial prognosis does not look positive for the 20-year-old, who has scored five goals this season for the club.

Midfielders Sam Field and Jonny Williams are also both expected to spend more time on the sidelines after suffering further setbacks in training.

Striker Lyle Taylor should be fit to feature from the start against the Robins, after coming through the full ninety minutes against QPR last Saturday without any issues.