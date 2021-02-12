All the latest Charlton Athletic team news pre-Gillingham, what will the Addicks’ XI look like tomorrow?

Charlton Athletic bid to get back to winning ways at home this weekend in Sky Bet League One as Gillingham travel up the M2 to visit The Valley.

The Addicks beat Rochdale last time out at Spotland to get back on the victory trail overall after a loss at home to Portsmouth and it is their record in SE7 that needs work.

Lee Bowyer will feel as though his side can get back on track at The Valley this weekend, meanwhile, and his latest pre-match press conference has offered a little insight into some team news.

Akin Famewo played just over an hour for the u23 side earlier this week and is in contention, though Bowyer admits the defender is rusty and may well not be rushed back.

Elsewhere, Bowyer confirmed Jake Forster-Caskey has escaped any real injury from the Rochdale game after having a scan and they will make a call whether to keep him in the side or rest him anyway this weekend.

Jason Pearce, meanwhile, has a tight groin and will also need to be assessed whilst Ryan Inniss is still out of action for now.

Potential Charlton XI (4-1-2-1-2:) Amos; Matthews, Gunter, Oshilaja, Maatsen; Pratley, Shinnie, Jaiyesemi, Morgan; Aneke, Stockley.

