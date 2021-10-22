All the latest Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Sunderland clash

Johnnie Jackson faces the very tough ask of a trip to the Stadium of Light in his first match in caretaker charge of Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The Addicks sustained no new injury concerns in their 3-2 defeat at home to Accrington Stanley in midweek but still have a few lingering.

Elliot Lee and Harry Arter did not make the squad against Stanley with the former (ill) and the latter (hamstring) both substituted at Lincoln City last Saturday. Jake Forster-Caskey and Ryan Inniss also remain longer term absentees.

With Nigel Adkins no longer in the post there is the opportunity to bring some players in from the cold. One standout name would be George Dobson, a summer signing from the Black Cats, who has not featured in a matchday squad in the club’s last four league outings.

The 23-year-old seems to be one of the Addicks’ best defensive midfielders with only really 36-year-old Ben Watson and the injured Forster-Caskey capable of sitting in front of the back four. Dobson may well be thrown back into the squad for the trip to Wearside with it not yet clear how much of an influence Jackson had on team selection in Adkins’ tenure.

The travelling supporters will be optimistic Jackson has the nous to deny Sunderland the three points on home soil for the first team this season but it will be a difficult match to judge his credentials on.