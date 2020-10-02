All the latest Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Sunderland clash tomorrow

Charlton Athletic take on Sunderland this weekend at The Valley as they look to kick on now things in the boardroom have finally been solved.

This is their first home game since Thomas Sandgaard confirmed his purchase of the club and, after a controversial-at-times loss to Lincoln City last time out, they’ll be looking to bounce back against the club they who last played against at this level at Wembley in the play-off final.

A similar result would be nice for the home side, then, though the team will obviously look rather different.

Marcus Maddison has joined but how match fit he is will dictate whether he features for the Addicks, whilst Lee Bowyer has also revealed he is trying to get a deal for a right-back over the line.

QPR are eager to sign Macauley Bonne in the final portion of the window so it remains to be seen if Lee Bowyer still plays the striker this weekend, whilst Alfie Doughty remains subject to speculation from Celtic, though the Addicks are determined to at least keep him at the club this window.

Elsewhere, Lee Bowyer rang the changes in the week for the EFL Trophy game with Brighton U21s and could well welcome back many of those that played at Lincoln, though Ben Watson could be in contention to make his full debut after coming on as a sub against the Imps.

It’s a big game for the Addicks as Bowyer looks to piece his side together, and this should be a good indicator of where they are against a Sunderland side that has started in fine form.

