All the latest Charlton Athletic team news ahead of QPR clash

The Sky Bet Championship action returns tonight as West Bromwich Albion head to Brentford, whilst for Charlton Athletic, the battle for survival continues tomorrow lunchtime against QPR.

The Addicks kicked off their run-in against Hull City with a massive 1-0 win thanks to Jason Pearce’s goal and fans will be hoping that they can build on that in the coming weeks.

Up next, a QPR side that lost to Barnsley last time out and that will want to be responding from that, so Lee Bowyer will be looking to his players to meet the challenge.

With that said, then, here’s the latest injury news concerning the club…

Darren Pratley has picked up and injury and is expected to be out for the clash, so it could be one of Sam Field or Jonny Williams getting the starting nod depending on how attacking Bowyer wants to set his midfield up.

Lewis Page and Jake Forster-Caskey both missed the game against the Tigers last weekend and will be assessed ahead of this one, with no guarantees that either will be involved.

Andre Green, meanwhile, has been back in training this week and perhaps has the best chance to return to the squad after also missing the Hull City game.

Lyle Taylor will once again be missing as his time at the club comes to an end but both Josh Davison and Albie Morgan have recently signed new deals with the club and could be involved this weekend.