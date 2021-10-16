All the latest Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Lincoln City clash

Charlton Athletic have the chance to pull of back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they kick-off at Sincil Bank on Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln City have too experienced a slow start to the campaign and will have aspirations of finishing much higher in the table. In Anthony Scully the Imps have a danger man who can cause any side in the division a whole host of problems. Nigel Adkins will have prepared his side for the threat he poses and will hope Jonathan Leko can replicate the form he showed in the Addicks’ 2-1 win at Fleetwood Town last time out.

There are no new injury concerns for the Addicks, aside from long term absentees Ryan Inniss and Jake Forster-Caskey Charlton’s bulky squad of players are fully fit. With the challenges of Accrington Stanley and Sunderland on the horizon it will be interesting to see how Adkins alters his starting XI after tinkering consistently this season.

Josh Griffiths could be a doubt for the Imps in between the sticks after picking up a knock on international duty, which may bring a league debut for 18-year-old goalkeeper Sam Long.

The main selection dilemma for Adkins will be whether to choose Josh Davison or Jayden Stockley up front, the rest of the team is likely to be unchanged from the win over the Cod Army.