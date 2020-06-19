All the latest Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Hull clash

The long wait for football to return in this country is over and, for the teams in the Sky Bet Championship, things get back underway this weekend.

Indeed, for Charlton fans, the break has probably felt longer than most with the last few months packed with off-field matters that have soured the tastebuds.

However, things at boardroom level appeared to have been sorted – for now – and fans will be looking forward to seeing their side back in action, though some players are, infamously, going to be missing.

Charlton go into this one with Lyle Taylor, Chris Solly and David Davis all out of contention – for well-documented reasons – and it’s how the Addicks deal with losing the former that will matter most of all in the coming weeks.

Macauley Bonne is one man that will be expected to step up and he’ll be relishing the chance, whilst in behind Lee Bowyer has plenty of options to pick from – perhaps for the first time in months.

Injury flare-ups have healed and so the likes of Jonny Williams and Josh Cullen are back which should boost the Addicks’ charge, especially in a game against a Hull side that is depleted thanks to a number of players ruling themselves out.

This is a massive game for both sides and, overall, Charlton look in better health right now – it’s just all about seeing how they get on without Taylor in the final nine games.