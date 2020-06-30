All the latest Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Cardiff clash

The big games keep on coming in the Sky Bet Championship as we look to get this season wrapped up in the next few weeks.

Indeed, there’ll be matches that will have an impact on both ends of the league table at pretty much every turn now and one such example of that comes in south Wales this evening.

Charlton Athletic travel to Cardiff City, with both in good form since the beginning of this mini-season, and so it should be an intriguing game between two sides that like a battle.

In terms of team news for the Addicks, things are pretty positive and Lee Bowyer has no fresh injury concerns to worry about going into this one.

What he may want to consider, then, is rotating some of his squad – though he’ll also not want to upset momentum.

The Addicks have named the same side in their two games since things got back up and running in this country and it’s yielded two 1-0 wins, he’ll naturally be reluctant to risk that.

Bowyer may also want to consider what side he puts out in terms of playing style, will he keep with the more defensive structure he has used so far or open up? You’ve got to feel as though he’ll side with the former.

It’s a game that provided an entertaining 2-2 draw last time their pair met, with the Addicks throwing away a two-goal lead, and so fans will hope that that will be avoided this time around.