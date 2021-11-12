All the latest Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Burton Albion clash

Charlton Athletic travel to Burton Albion on Saturday aiming to continue their upturn in form in League One over the last few matches and start to move up the table.

The Addicks had managed to secure just two wins in their opening 13 League One games and following a 3-2 loss at home to Accrington Stanley the decision was finally taken to replace Nigel Adkins.

Johnnie Jackson has come in as Charlton’s caretaker manager and he has started to produce an immediate upturn in results. The Addicks claimed a shock 1-0 win away at Sunderland in his first game in charge in what was a much-needed boost for all concerned with the club.

An emphatic 4-0 win against fellow strugglers Doncaster Rovers followed for the Addicks before they then held promotion-chasing Rotherham United to a 1-1 draw at the Valley in their last league outing.

Seven points from three for Jackson have put himself in a decent place to get the job on a more permanent basis and he has made it clear he would like the job full time.

Charlton suffered their first defeat under Jackson in the EFL Trophy against Leyton Orient in midweek, but that should not be too much of an issue for them to bounce back from.

Against Burton, the aim for Jackson will be for his side to try and keep their league form going under his management and continue to climb the table.

However, Burton will be looking to get back on track with their form after they have suffered back-to-back defeats in League One.

Heading into the game, Charlton do have a number of issues to contend with in terms of the team that they can field. That comes with them having some injury issues to contend with as well as international call-ups as well.

In terms of those international call-ups, both Chris Gunter and Conor Washington will both be unavailable for the Addicks for the trip to Burton. That comes with the pair having been selected for both Wales and Northern Ireland’s squads respectively.

However, the lack of a call-up for Harry Arter by the Republic of Ireland means they will have to complete this game on Saturday.

The Addicks also have two long-term injury absentees that will obviously not be making a return to action for their trip to Burton Albion this weekend. Ryan Inniss is continuing his recovery and will be set for an extended spell out of action, while Sam Lavelle is out for a period as well having had surgery on a groin injury he picked up at Sunderland.

Jackson also confirmed to London News Online ahead of the game that the Burton clash might come just too early for both Jonathan Leko, who has been missing with a hip problem recently, and also Adam Matthews who is suffering with a calf problem.

The final concern for Charlton on the injury front ahead of the Burton game is Pape Sourae. That comes with the defender suffering a slight hamstring injury against Leyton Orient, and Jackson confirmed to the media that it is something that they are monitoring ahead of the game.