All the latest Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Accrington Stanley clash

Nigel Adkins has some fresh injury concerns ahead of Charlton Athletic v Accrington Stanley on Tuesday evening.

The Addicks were defeated 2-1 by Lincoln City on Saturday with Regan Poole’s additional time header ensuring the points stayed at the LNER Stadium. Sam Lavelle bagged his second for the club as the South Londoners huffed and puffed to their seventh loss of the season.

Elliot Lee had to come off in the first half as he was feeling unwell and therefore the attacking midfielder is unlikely to feature from the start against John Coleman’s men. Harry Arter had to be substituted with ten minutes left looking like he had nothing left in the tank. The Nottingham Forest loanee also has a minor hamstring injury while Akin Famewo did not come off but was feeling his calf.

The trio are big doubts for the matchup with Accrington who were beaten by Cheltenham Town on Saturday. Charlton’s long term absentees are Jake Forster-Caskey and Ryan Inniss but they are blessed with a bulky squad that should enable them to deal with the injuries.

Should Lee not be available a change of system may be forced without a natural replacement in the number ten role. Albie Morgan, George Dobson and Sean Clare were all absent from the matchday squad at Sincil Bank, it will be interesting to see how the deck is shuffled.

Have Charlton Athletic had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Charlton Athletic had a higher or lower average attendance compared Bolton Wanderers this season? Higher Lower

Stanley have won just one of their last seven games but will recall an enjoyable 2-0 victory at The Valley last term for inspiration.