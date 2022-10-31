All the latest Charlton Athletic news: Dobson, Sandgaard, Ness

Charlton Athletic are not in League One action until November 12th and in that will have time to dine out on their epic 4-4 draw with Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The Addicks will finish their Papa John’s Trophy group stage campaign on Wednesday evening before hosting Coalville Town in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday, concluding their trio of cup action with a trip to Stevenage in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The memorable comeback, having trailed 4-2 heading into the 96th minute, would have put the 2-0 defeat to Milton Keynes Dons in midweek to the back of supporters’ minds with cult hero George Dobson nodding home a dramatic last-gasp equaliser.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the latest news coming out of The Valley…

Dobson reacts to crucial goal

The tough tackling midfielder described the equaliser as one of the best moments of his career in speaking to the South London Press, and further explained where he wants to be competing in the league table with Charlton this season.

The 24-year-old does not find the net on a regular basis but did win the club’s Goal of the Season and Player of the Season awards last term, it will be interesting to see if he does take up some more attacking positions as the season progresses.

Sandgaard and Garner in dialogue ahead of January

Owner Thomas Sandgaard has not been in the country for a little while, potentially due to his diminishing relationship with the supporter base but discussions over the January transfer window are set to take place with Ben Garner over video call in the not too distant future.

Garner told Football League World that he feels that his squad is very thin and that they are relying on some fortune in the injury department to get to January in good shape.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Charlton Athletic players play for now?

1 of 24 Chris Gunter? AFC Wimbledon Crewe Alexandra Doncaster Rovers Gillingham

Lucas Ness departs

Centre back Lucas Ness has joined Torquay United on a one-month loan, the National League side are struggling towards the bottom end of the fifth tier but regular senior action should help Ness in his step up to senior football.

Charlie Barker has also left on loan, signing for Wealdstone until the turn of the year.