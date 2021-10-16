All the latest Cardiff City team news ahead of Swansea City clash

Cardiff City travel to fierce rivals Swansea City aiming to get their season back on track and relieve the pressure that has been building on Mick McCarthy over the last few weeks.

The Bluebirds have, for now, made the decision to stick with McCarthy despite them losing their last five Championship matches to plummet down to 20th place in the table.

That means that Cardiff are now edging ever closer to the relegation zone, which is not what was expected of them this term.

McCarthy’s side head into the game on level points with Swansea but they are behind them on goal difference. That means that whoever wins the game will be able to pull away from their rivals and climb a little further up the Championship table.

With the Bluebirds aiming to get their form back on track and secure a vital three points against Swansea to ease the pressure on McCarthy, we take a look at all of the latest team news concerning Cardiff ahead of the fixture…

The Bluebirds have in the main had a positive last few days heading into their clash with Swansea in terms of getting injured players back to fitness in time to feature in this crucial derby match.

However, Tom Sang is still thought to be set to miss out for the Bluebirds once again with the 22-year-old still suffering with a toe injury that he has been struggling with since the end of last term.

There is much more positive news with Sam Bowen, who is set to make a return to action after recovering from an illness that kept him out of Wales’ under-21s’ defeat against the Netherlands during the international break. That comes after he performed so well for Cardiff against Reading.

While key defender Sean Morrison is back in contention to make it into the Bluebirds’ squad for the trip to Swansea. That comes after he missed out on the 1-0 defeat against Reading before the international break with a thigh strain.

Have Cardiff City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 1)Have Cardiff had a higher or lower average attendance than Sheffield United during the campaign so far? Higher Lower

Finally, McCarthy has revealed to the media that Kieffer Moore is likely to make a return to action for the Bluebirds against Swansea despite suffering a whack to the eye during the international break with Wales.

That leaves Cardiff with a strong squad to head into the game with and there will be pressure on them to get back to winning ways given that.