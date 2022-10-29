All the latest Burnley FC news: Southampton threaten Tella call, Cullen update, QPR slip up

Burnley are sitting top of the Championship table heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures having continued their fine start to the season with a win over Norwich City midweek.

Vincent Kompany’s side left it late to beat Norwich at Turf Moor on Tuesday, as Jay Rodriquez’s 82nd minute penalty was the difference.

This weekend, Kompany’s men host Reading at Turf Moor, looking for their ninth win of the season.

It’s a 3pm kick-off this afternoon, so there’s still plenty of time to run back through the week’s main headlines.

Southampton to make decision on Tella

Nathan Tella has been an exciting addition to Burnley’s squad, striking six goals in 15 games since making the move on loan from Southampton.

Whilst Ralph Hasenhuttl is happy to see the 23-year-old scoring goals and playing at a good level, he admitted that Southampton do still have a decision to make when it comes to recalling the winger in January.

As quoted by Hampshire Live, he said: “We will see what we do. We have our eyes open and we will definitely look very detailed into what we will do with him.”

Team news ahead of Reading FC

Kompany will make a late call on Josh Cullen’s fitness after the midfielder sat out Tuesday’s win over Norwich, as per Lancashire Live.

That would be particularly timely with Jack Cork suspended after his caution in that win.

Elsewhere, there’s good news on Scott Twine, Ashley Westwood and Darko Churlinov, who are all looking to make their returns either before or just after the World Cup break next month.

Kompany lays out 2022 target

Despite the fact that Burnley sit top of the Championship table, Kompany is well aware of the fact that the division is a tight one and things can change very quickly.

In his mind, he’s focused on just keeping Burnley in the top-six heading into 2023, knowing that his side will improve.

A snippet of a recent interview with Lancashire Live read: “We’re not really top of the table. QPR has a game in-hand, we’ve got a good game against Reading.

“I think I like the fact we’ve got our first little break with the top six so it looks like the seventh-placed team is three or four or five points behind us, which is a good start. I think we want to stay in that top six to start with until new year, we’ll get a run of games and our team will still improve.”

QPR slip up

Despite Kompany playing the look of the table down, it’s looking good for Burnley. They retained top spot last night as QPR fell to a 2-0 defeat at Birmingham City.

Burnley, then, can move five points clear of Michael Beale’s side with a win over Reading, albeit the R’s will have that game in-hand.

Blackburn Rovers are also on 30 points and a win for them at Hull City this afternoon will help them keep on Burnley’s trail despite QPR’s slip-up. However, there’s already a five-point gap to fourth and seven between Burnley and seventh.

It’s looking good for the Clarets.

