All the latest Bristol Rovers news: Barton staying positive, injuries continue to grow, Belshaw’s excitement

Bristol Rovers currently sit 16th in League One, after their recent good run of form was ended by a 4-2 defeat at Derby County this weekend.

The Gas were 3-0 down inside 24 minutes at Pride Park on Saturday, with two goals from David McGoldrick and one from James Collins putting the Rams firmly in control. Bobby Thomas pulled one back for the visitors, before McGoldrick completed his hat-trick on 40 minutes. Antony Evans’ penalty made it 4-2 just before half time and, despite an improved second half, Rovers could not get back into the game.

The defeat to Paul Warne’s side ends an excellent run of form for Rovers. An outstanding October saw them pick up three wins and three draws from six games prior to Saturday’s defeat, including impressive comeback draws against automatic promotion hopefuls Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday.

Barton focusing on the positives despite defeat

Rovers manager Joey Barton was remaining upbeat following the defeat to Derby at the weekend. Although Barton was frustrated, particularly with his side’s defending, he believes it is all part of a learning experience for his newly-promoted side.

Barton told Bristol Live that his side “suffered” and were “punished” at Pride Park. “We gave Derby a leg up from our own naivety or mistake,” Barton said. “We got punished for every mistake we made and we conceded two set plays to start the game.”

The 40-year-old says his side are still building a team and establishing themselves in the league and praised his side’s bravery in the second half. Barton was particularly pleased that his side “managed to keep a clean sheet in the second half” and the way that they “dominated possession”.

Injuries continue to pile up

One of the main concerns for Barton will be the ever-increasing number of players on the treatment table.

Rovers were without defender Lewis Gibson, midfielder Harry Anderson and striker Ryan Loft at Pride Park on Saturday, in addition to captain Paul Coutts and striker John Marquis, who were already unavailable.

Gibson, who is on loan from Everton, has formed an impressive partnership with Burnley loanee Bobby Thomas at the heart of the Rovers defence. While Loft has also been crucial to the recent improvement in form alongside Aaron Collins and Josh Coburn up front, so the latest injuries are a big blow.

Barton says he expects all these players to be unavailable for a few weeks, but was boosted by the return of defender James Connolly at the weekend.

Belshaw loving life at Rovers

Goalkeeper James Belshaw has been a key part of the Rovers’ side and has become a firm fan favourite. After arriving on a free transfer from Harrogate Town last summer, Belshaw won the Player of the Year award last season, keeping 17 clean sheets on the way to promotion.

He has continued his impressive form this season and put in an outstanding performance in the 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough last week, making a number of saves, including an impressive late save to deny Michael Smith a winner.

Belshaw told Bristol Live how much he is enjoying his time at the Memorial Stadium.

“I love playing for this football club and I think everyone can see that,” Belshaw said. “We’re building something here, something special, and it’s a good group of lads to be part of.”