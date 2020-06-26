All the latest Bristol City team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

After last weekend’s dismal defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City will be determined to get back to winning ways against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

The Robins welcome the Owls to Ashton Gate knowing that they need a result to kick-start their play-off push and stay in stride with their fellow top-six hopefuls.

Wednesday may have won just twice in their last 15 Championship games but they looked much improved against Nottingham Forest last weekend, holding Sabri Lamouchi’s promotion chasers to a 1-1 draw.

However, the Owls will be without a number of key men, such as Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox, after they failed to come to an agreement over short-term contract extensions, which means this represents a great opportunity to claim their first win since the restart.

Lee Johnson will know that if his side put in a display similar to last weekend’s disappointment, that chance is likely to be wasted and it will be interesting how his team selection is impacted.

One man that won’t be available is Pedro Pereira, who is could be out for up to four weeks due to a thigh muscle injury, meaning Jack Hunt looks likely to start at right-back.

Midfielder Markus Henriksen will not be included having had his loan brought to an early end and left the club earlier this week.

City will have more options in central midfield, however, as Lee Johnson has told the Bristol Post that Adam Nagy is back in contention after missing last weekend’s defeat.

Andreas Weimann, who also missed the Blackburn clash, is back available for the visit of Wednesday on Sunday.

There is more good news for the Robins as a recent EFL rule change has meant that a number of their loanees will be available to them in the run-in.

The likes of Liam Walsh, Joe Morrell, Max O’Leary, Taylor Moore, and Sammie Szmodics have all returned from loan spells in League One and will give Johnson more options moving forward.