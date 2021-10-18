All the latest Bristol City team news ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Bristol City will have another chance to finally claim a first win under Nigel Pearson at Ashton Gate on Tuesday evening as they host Nottingham Forest in their midweek Championship tie.

The Robins have the second-best away record in the division in 2021/22 but no team has taken fewer points at home this term, highlighting what needs to change if Pearson’s side want to push higher up the table.

Saturday saw Bournemouth pick up a comprehensive and comfortable 2-0 victory in Bs3 and City will want to put up more of a fight when they welcome Forest tomorrow evening.

This could be the worst possible time to play the Reds, however, as they’re still enjoying an upturn in form under new manager Steve Cooper – having taken 10 points from four games under the Welshman.

City look to have their work cut out for them and, as such, Pearson will hope to name as strong a side as possible on Tuesday.

He looks set to be without Joe Williams, however, after the midfielder was forced off due to another injury issue after just 13 minutes against the Cherries.

Antoine Semenyo seems unlikely to play a part either, with Pearson indicating ahead of the weekend’s game that he was yet to return to training.

There are question marks over Andy King as well, with the midfielder heading straight down the tunnel after being substituted just after the hour-mark on the weekend but summer signing Rob Atkinson may return.

He was absent against Bournemouth due to illness but should hopefully have recovered enough to play a part against Forest.

We could well see Han-Noah Massengo back involved as well. He didn’t make the squad for Saturday’s game but was back in training in the build-up to it.

Some questions still to be answered about personnel ahead of the game, then, but one thing is for sure: against the in-form Reds, Pearson’s side are going to have to be at their best to end their dreadful home run.