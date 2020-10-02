All the latest Bristol City team news ahead of Forest clash tomorrow

Bristol City will be looking to extend their 100% record in the Championship when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Robins beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at Ashton Gate on Sunday to move to the top of the table, a strong start to life as permanent head coach for Dean Holden.

They now face a Forest side that are hurting and under pressure having lost all three of their league games this term.

Sabri Lamouchi’s men may be sitting just above the relegation zone but they’ve got some real quality and Holden will know that Sunday will be a test for his side.

In a change from the tactics often employed by Lee Johnson, the City boss has made few changes in the Championship this season but he may be forced to bring in Steven Sessegnon at right wing-back.

Jack Hunt has been first choice this term but he was forced off late against Wednesday. Holden revealed after the game that it was only a gash on his leg but his involvement on Saturday remains questionable.

There may be a change on the opposite flank as well as Jay Dasilva returned to the bench last weekend and could be put back into the starting XI in place of Tommy Rowe against Forest.

The Robins three-man backline of Taylor Moore, Alfie Mawson, and Zak Vyner seem likely to reprise their roles as both Tomas Kalas and Nathan Baker are both still sidelined, with the latter facing a significant time out.

Joe Morrell was pictured back on the grass earlier this week but Saturday may come too early for him and it’s difficult to see Holden making any changes in midfield – with Tyreeq Bakinson, Jamie Paterson, and Andi Weimann likely to start once again.

The City boss has indicated that Liam Walsh is close to returning, as is Callum O’Dowda who has recently been named in the Republic of Ireland squad.

Recent reports have indicated that Niclas Eliasson is close to securing a move to French side Nimes Olympique meaning the winger seems unlikely to be part of the squad for the trip to the City Ground, that may mean one of Han-Noah Massengo, Adam Nagy, or Kasey Palmer is included in the 18.