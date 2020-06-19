All the latest Bristol City team news ahead of Blackburn clash

Bristol City get their 2019/20 Championship campaign back underway with a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Lee Johnson’s men are one point and one place outside the top six and will be eyeing up a victory to kick-start their play-off push.

It has been 12 years since the Robins’ last visit to the play-offs but with nine games left of the season, they will feel this is a fantastic chance to get back there.

A win on Saturday could see them climb into the play-off places but it looks likely to be a tough test, with Blackburn just two points behind them in the table and harbouring top six aspirations of their own.

With that in mind, Johnson will want as many options available to him as possible for the trip to Ewood Park.

It seems the Robins could be without at least one player, as they confirmed earlier this week that they had a positive test result.

Due to confidentiality, who has tested positive is unknown, though the thinking among fans is that it is forward Andreas Weimann.

Beyond the positive test, it seems the Robins are at full strength as Johnson revealed he has “a fully fit squad that are compatible, organised to the absolute maximum”.

The City boss claimed his squad are in a “much better place” now than they were when the delay began in March – as players have had time to return to full fitness and recent arrivals have been able to fully integrate.

Among those back to a bill of full health is Stoke City loanee Benik Afobe, who has been out since September due to injury but is back fit and scored twice in City’s most recent practice match.

He looks set to start on the bench, however, as Johnson has indicated they will have to be careful with him.

The City boss also highlighted centre-back Tomas Kalas and midfielder Korey Smith as two players that have struggled with injuries in recent seasons but are now in a very good place.