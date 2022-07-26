All the latest Bristol City injury and team news ahead of Saturday

Bristol City get their latest Championship campaign underway this weekend with an away trip to face Hull City.

The Robins finished 17th in the table last season in what was a transitional term for the team.

But Nigel Pearson will be aiming for better things in 2022-23, with the former Leicester City boss hoping to challenge for a top half of the table berth over the next 12 months.

All of the team’s pre-season preparations built towards getting a good start to proceedings against the Tigers on July 30.

However with the game now only days away, it appears that both Antoine Semenyo and Tomas Kalas will be unavailable for selection.

Semenyo is a bright young talent who has proven himself to be one of the team’s most valuable players.

An injury received at the end of last season while playing on international duty with Ghana has ruled him out of the start of the season.

Ayman Benarous is also set to miss the start of the new campaign with a more severe injury.

An anterior cruciate ligament issue has ruled him out of action for up to nine months.

The injury was suffered in training before the end of last season ahead of the clash with Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, Kalas is yet to feature for the team in any pre-season friendly so it is unlikely that he will appear in the curtain raiser against Shota Arveladze’s side.

A quarter of City players all raised concerns when they missed a pre-season game with Plymouth Argyle.

Cam Pring was the only one of the four to do so with an actual injury, but he has since returned to training.

The other three, Kal Naismith, Matty James and Joe Williams were all rested.

Fortunately for Pearson, there are no other injury concerns in his team.